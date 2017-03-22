City considers CDTA busing for students

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is considering turning to public transportation to get students back and forth to school.

Cohoes is weighing the cost saving benefits of issuing CDTA swipe cards to middle and high school students.

Students would also be able to use those swipe cards to get back and forth to their part-time jobs or internships.

“This is a very cost effective approach for us to address the growing need for a reliable and safe transportation option for our students,” said Superintendent Jennifer Spring, Ed.D. “This is also a valuable life skill–from reading bus schedules and understanding route maps to building confidence and independence. This initiative would provide access and opportunity for our students.”

Click here to complete an online survey to determine if the CDTA service should be used.