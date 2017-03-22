Bills proposed to offer feminine hygiene products in schools, shelters, correctional facilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Legislative Women’s Caucus says access to feminine hygiene products is not only about necessity, but dignity.

Assemblywomen Linda Rosenthal and Donna Lupardo introduced a series of bills that would offer tampons free of charge in schools, homeless shelters and local and state correctional facilities.

Assembly members say women in poorer communities are not getting proper access to necessary hygiene products.

In correction facilities, women actually have to pay for tampons and say it costs some inmates an hours worth of work to pay for one tampon.

“If tampons are only available at the commissary to women who are able to purchase them, poorer women are relegated to using inadequate and uncomfortable pads, while women with a little money are able to adequately attend to their personal hygiene needs,” Karen Murphy, executive director, Prisoners Legal Services NY, said.

The Assemblywomen announced these products are being donated to Equinox, a Capital Region shelter for victims of domestic violence.