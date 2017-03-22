Advocates, NY lawmakers push for ‘Millionaire’s Tax’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The more you make, the more you should be taxed. That’s one of the issues New York Democrats are pushing with a week left before the budget is due.

Advocates returned to the Capitol to urge Republican lawmakers to sign on to the idea.

“New York has an opportunity and responsibility to protect our citizens when we’re facing extreme cuts coming down from the federal government,” Candis Tolliver, deputy political director at 32BJ SEIU, said.

Union workers and non-profit advocates filled the million-dollar staircase to tell New York lawmakers millionaires need to pay their fair share in taxes.

“The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

The Assembly’s budget would make the wealthy pay more than the governor’s proposing which would give the state an additional $2 billion in revenue.

The push even prompted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to make the trip up from the city.

“There’s an anger in this country and anger in this state as people feel they’ve been lied to,” Mayor DeBlasio said. “They thought they were going to get some relief from economic distress and what they found is quite the opposite, that the rich are getting richer.”

The question remains will republicans agree to a tax hike even on the wealthy, without it, the state would need to make up billions they’d collect from the millionaire’s tax.

“I want to see holistically the entire budget and then make a determination,” Senator Jim Tedisco said.

Republican Senator Jim Tedisco says he doesn’t want to raise taxes for anyone if he can help it.

A Republican Assemblyman feels New York can make up the difference without raising taxes.

“If we are really diligent on where we’re raising our money, I don’t think we’ll need to raise that extra tax,” Assemblyman Ken Blakenbush said.

Advocates say taxing the wealthy more is not only needed but fair.