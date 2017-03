HERBIE

*3 yo neutered male Airedale mix who came to the shelter as a stray

*Very high energy, needs lots of exercise

* Has a “prancing” gait and loves to go for long walks

*Very outgoing, enthusiastic about everything he sees

*Not good with cats. Would be good with a dog who likes to pay as much as he does.

Columbia Greene Humane Society 518 828-6044