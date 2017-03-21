Woman charged with DWI after crashing car on I-87

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman involved in a crash on I-87 near exit 11 they say was under the influence.

Stephanie Domanico, 29, of Clifton Park, was arrested for felony aggravated DWI and unlawful possession of marijuana.

While interviewing Domanico, police say they found a marijuana pipe in plain view.

She was transported to the station where field sobriety tests were conducted. Police say Domanico had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.25 percent.

The DWI charge was elevated to a felony due to a previous DWI conviction within 10 years.

She was released to a third-party and is due back in court at a later date.

