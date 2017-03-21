State announces drive clean rebate initiative

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York wants to see more electric vehicles on the roads across New York.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was in Albany on Tuesday to announce the new “Drive Clean Rebate Initiative.”

Starting Tuesday, if you buy a new electric car, you could get a rebate up to $2,000. The longer the car can go on a single charge, the higher the rebate.

The lieutenant governor is also touting the manufacturing opportunities that could come to the state.

“Whether it’s electric vehicles, hydrogen, hybrid, or the autonomous vehicles, why can’t they be manufactured right here in the state of New York.”

The state is also nearly doubling the number of charging station from 1,600 to 3,000 by the end of the year.