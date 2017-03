LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man working as a roofing installer has been arrested after police say he was found with a gun he allegedly stole from a home in Lake George.

Police say someone saw Jason Stover inside a home that was being repaired following a fire. He was arrested the next day in Albany on a gun possession charge.

Several days later, police say they connected the dots and found the handgun found on Stover was the same one stolen from that home.