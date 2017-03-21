Raising awareness for Down syndrome one mismatched pair of socks at a time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday is World Down Syndrome Day, a day dedicated to educating people about the disability and the resources available to families.

The Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center is showing off the many ways for people to get involved and show their support.

The 21st day of the 3rd month, March 21, was selected as World Down Syndrome Day to highlight the uniqueness of the “triplication” of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

The Aim High Resource Center is a haven for families with someone affected by Down syndrome. Their main goal is giving those people the tools to feel comfortable in any situation.

The theme of the day on Tuesday is “My Voice, My Community.” It’s about enabling people with Down syndrome to speak up, be heard, influence government policy and action, and to be fully included in the community.

World Down Syndrome Day is also about educating people about what exactly Down syndrome is, how it affects those living with it, and how we can all be helpful.

Some small things we can all do to get involved include donating blood, leaving quarters at a laundromat, and wearing mismatched socks, a symbol of the Down syndrome awareness campaign.

.@kathymarchione Thank you for the "Lots of Socks!" to recognize World Down Syndrome Day in NYS tomorrow. We'll show them off on-air @WTEN! pic.twitter.com/o6qT9i4DRo — Christina Arangio (@ChristinaOn10) March 20, 2017