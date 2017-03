(NEWS10) – Police are warning the public about a new prank involving Siri.

According to police, an online prank is going around telling people to say “Hey Siri 108” into their iPhone.

Because 108 is an emergency number in the United Kingdom, your iPhone will recognize the call as an emergency call and connect you with 911.

Police say if 911 operators have to answer these calls, that means that a real emergency might not be answered as quickly as it need to be answered.