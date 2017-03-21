Police: Multiple dead animals found on NY man’s property

WESTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say they found multiple dead animals on his property.

Police were dispatched to a property located at 674 Highway 36 in Westford on Monday.

When troopers arrived, they say they found deceased animals including a dog, a cat, two goats, six chickens, and two ducks. Two chickens were also found alive but without food or water.

Stephen Pandelakis, 45, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and 13 misdemeanor counts of torturing, injuring, or failure to feed an animal.

Police say the chickens are being cared for by another person.

Pandelakis is due in court in April.