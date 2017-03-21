Police: Man arrested for possessing child porn, attempted rape

Web Staff Published:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department arrested a man they say possessed child pornography.

Daniel Planty, 23, of Schenectady, N.Y., was arrested and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, second-degree attempted rape, and second-degree attempted criminal sex act.

Planty was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Police say Planty was arrested after an investigation by the agency’s Computer Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information regarding Planty’s case or who may have been a victim is encouraged to contact police at (518)-783-2754.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s