Police: Man arrested for possessing child porn, attempted rape

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department arrested a man they say possessed child pornography.

Daniel Planty, 23, of Schenectady, N.Y., was arrested and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, second-degree attempted rape, and second-degree attempted criminal sex act.

Planty was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Police say Planty was arrested after an investigation by the agency’s Computer Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information regarding Planty’s case or who may have been a victim is encouraged to contact police at (518)-783-2754.