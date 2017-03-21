NY Attorney General: Record number of data breach notices sent in 2016

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office announced it received a record number of data breach notices in 2016.

The office says it received 1,300 reported data breaches, that’s a 60 percent increase from the year before. The breaches exposed personal records of 1.6 million New Yorkers.

“In 2016, New Yorkers were the victims of one of the highest data exposure rates in our state’s history,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “Hacking is increasingly prevalent – making it all the more important for companies and citizens alike to take precaution when sharing and storing personal data. It’s on all of us to guard against those who try to use our personal information for harm – as these breaches too often jeopardize the financial health of New Yorkers and cost the public and private sectors billions of dollars.”

The Attorney General’s office first began collecting information regarding exposure of personal data in 2005.

The Attorney General’s Office recommends that organizations follow these simple steps to help protect sensitive personal information against unauthorized disclosures.

Understand Where Your Business Stands: The first step toward an effective data security policy is to understand what information your business requires for its operation, what data have already been collected and stored, how long the data are needed and what steps have been taken to ensure security. Organizations should review how sensitive data are acquired, how sensitive information is being shared with third parties, and what access controls are in place.

The Attorney General’s Office suggests that consumers guard against threats in the following ways:

Create Strong Passwords for Online Accounts and Update Them Frequently. Use different passwords for different accounts, especially for websites where you have disseminated sensitive information, such as credit card or Social Security numbers.

The Attorney General’s Office recommends taking the following steps if you believe you have been victimized by a data security breach:

User Names and Passwords: For user names and passwords, change them immediately on the relevant account and monitor the account for unusual activity. If you use the same user name or password on other accounts, change those as well.

