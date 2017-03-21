Next Hoosick Falls mayor to take on PFOA contamination issues

By Published:

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In about two weeks, the village of Hoosick Falls will have a new mayor.

People went to the polls on Tuesday for the election.

Rob Allen, a music teacher in the district, is running unopposed.

His first business as mayor would be to settle a draft agreement between the village and companies responsible for PFOA contamination.

It caused a lot of controversy but Allen says he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“I’ve been putting hours and hours of research in daily, talking to people, talking to experts, as something came up, a bunch of us would brainstorm ideas, so on and so forth. I think this was just the next natural step.”

Allen says he needs to get caught up on negotiation talks.

He plans to reach out to the governor’s office, Department of Health and DEC about finding a new water source.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s