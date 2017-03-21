Music teacher elected new mayor of Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hoosick Falls officially elected its new mayor Tuesday night.

Over 200 people voted, and Rob Allen, a music teacher in the district, is the new mayor of Hoosick Falls. The PFOA contamination issue is now in his hands, a controversy he said he’s ready to take on.

“It’s the right thing to do this right now,” Allen said. “The village really has a great need, and I’ve been involved in this in a lot of different areas talking to a lot of people.”

Allen said a lot of work needs to be done, but before he takes action, he wants to talk to the people who have been affected by PFOA, talk to lawyers, talk to the trustee board members, and gather as much information as he can.

“It’s going to be years and years – maybe even decades for the aquafer to be fully remediated,” he said.

Ronald Sambath has lived in the village for 28 years. He hopes the public will be more involved and informed when it comes to decisions being made.

“I’m hoping that he will bring a more rational approach to the question of negotiating an agreement; have more public involvement in the negotiating process,” he said.

Allen said he knows it will be some time until the community’s trust can be restored, but through education and making them comfortable, he’s hoping it can at least be a step in the right direction.

“It’s not just what we do but how we do it that has to really speak to getting trust back,” Allen said.

Allen will officially be sworn in and start his new role as mayor on April 3.