COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews responded to a major fire in Colonie Tuesday night.

The fire is taking place at the Towne Tower Apartments located at 12 California Ave. Several fire companies have responded to the scene as it has reached several alarms.

Few details were provided by officials other than calling it a major incident.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC has a crew at the scene and will provide details as they become available.