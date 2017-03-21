Hoosick Falls Village attorney joins firm that negotiated deal

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some people here are concerned about a recent change involving their own village attorney.

Hoosick Falls Village Board Trustee Kevin O’Malley says with the lack of trust between some village residents and village officials he was disappointed when he was not informed about a recent change involving the village attorney.

O’Malley says it was not publicly disclosed or told to board members that the Glens Falls Law firm hired by the village, Fitzgerald Morris Baker Firth, was recently acquired the Cambridge law office of the Hoosick Falls Village attorney John Patterson Jr.

The Glens Falls law firm was part of negotiations between Saint Gobain and Honeywell in a highly detested proposed agreement that was tabled last month.

O’Malley told me over the phone on Tuesday that it was village attorney John Patterson Jr. who initially recommended the village hire the Glens Falls law firm. O’Malley says he wishes there was more transparency about the change and feels the public should know about it.

As village residents vote for a new mayor running opposed, NEWS10 ABC caught up with him to see if he had any knowledge or concerns about it.

“I was pretty shocked to read about that. I don’t know fully the legalese behind if it’s a conflict of interest or not. It certainly raised some eyebrows,” Rob Allen, Hoosick Falls Mayoral Candidate, said. “If I were a village board member at the time and I found out that this was the situation I’d be pretty upset about it. So I think there are some more questions that have to be answered involved in this whole situation with the lawyers and we’ll see what happens.”

NEWS10 ABC’S Lindsay Nielsen reached out to the Glens Falls Law Firm and the village attorney but did not get a response.