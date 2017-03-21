Hoosick Falls heads to the polls Tuesday to elect new mayor

By Published: Updated:

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a year of water riddled with contamination, the village of Hoosick Falls is now looking forward to a fresh start with their mayoral election Tuesday.

After serving for two terms Mayor David Borge is not running for reelection this year, saying he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Mayor Borge has had a lot on his plate during his two terms in office, especially this past year while dealing with the water contamination crisis.

That issue will now be handed on to the new Mayor.

So who wants the job? His name is Rob Allen, a high school music teacher running unopposed.

The 39-year-old father of four has been vocal about the village’s water contamination from the beginning.

He strong opposed the latest settlement proposal with Saint-Gobain and Honeywell. Mayor Borge has said he is proud of that settlement, but it was tabled for a second time. It will now be up to Allen to draw up the final agreement.

Voters will also be casting ballots to fill three open seats on the village board Tuesday.

Brian Bushner, one of the village board candidates, is running unopposed to fill Deputy Mayor Ric Didonato’s seat.

Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. at the Municipal Center on Main Street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s