Gov. Cuomo: Republican health care plan ‘death trap’ for state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says republicans plans in congress to repeal and replace the affordable care act would be a death trap for the state.

The governor says a repeal would cost New York $4.6 billion over four years.

Ongoing talks in Washington to change how millions of Americans receive healthcare isn’t sitting well with both parties in New York.

“This is not a family friendly plan,” Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi said.

“I have a certain amount of skepticism, I don’t want to see New York adversely affected,” Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said.

Currently, a portion of Medicaid is paid by county governments.

Late Monday New York Congressman John Faso introduced a plan that would remove that arguing it would create tax savings.

Opponents argue it would only shift the cost back to the state.

“This changes the dynamic for everybody and we’re going to look at any option to look at the loses coming in from the federal government,” Brindisi said.

Assemblyman Brindisi says he’s hearing the state could lose between three and six billion if the affordable care act is repealed.

“Does that mean if this happens, counties are going to reduce their sales tax or reduce their property tax or are they going to continue to spend at different rates,” Flanagan said.

Senator Flanagan says he has received a call and missed a message from Congressman Faso and intends to return the call and continue discussions with both parties in Washington. Talks have surfaced of a possible special session here to discuss the potential impact to New York.

“What the federal government should be doing and congress should be doing is sitting down in a bi-partisan manner, Democrats and Republicans to try and fix any problems there are with the Affordable Care Act. Not to throw the baby out with the bath water and make healthcare worse for millions of Americans that rely on this coverage,” Brindisi said.