Faulty electrical fire sparks two-alarm fire in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Five people have been displaced after a house fire in Mechanicville Monday night.

The call came in around 11:30 Monday night for a structure fire at 303 North Fourth Avenue in Mechanicville.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the attic area of the home. A second alarm was requested, and approximately eight fire and police agencies responded to the scene.

Officials say all occupants were able to make it out of the home safely, and on their own. No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported from the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by midnight.

Fire officials say an investigation by the Saratoga County Fire investigation unit recealed the cause of the fire to be faulty electrical wiring in the ceiling between the second floor and the attic of the building.