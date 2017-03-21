3/21 Pet Connection: Cinnabon

Cinnabon is a 4-month-old girl who was recently trapped at a farm in Amsterdam. She was very friendly in the trap, so she’s up for adoption instead of being put back outside at the barn.

Cinnabon LOVES attention and she loves to be cuddled, but she’s still a bit scared of new people.

She loves other felines and especially likes to sleep curled up next to an older cat. She definitely has to go to a home with another feline or a home where someone is home all day.

Cinnabon is very curious, and as her confidence grows she’s becoming more playful, but she’s still not ready to be an only cat at such a young age.

Kitten Angels 518-573-9906