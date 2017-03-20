Shaq joins Kyrie Irving in flat earth theory

WCMH Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016, file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal speaks during induction ceremonies in Springfield, Mass. Krispy Kreme announced on Oct. 24, 2016, that O'Neal is now a part-owner of one of the company's locations in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WCMH) — Maybe the world looks different when you’re 7 feet tall.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has joined the Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving and several others in saying the earth is flat.

“I’m from Jersey and that’s how we think,” O’Neal says of fellow Garden Stater Irving’s theory in an episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast. Yahoo! Sports’ Ben Rohrbach originally reported on the clip.

O’Neal discusses his theory on the earth and on how people’s minds can be manipulated. Co-host John Kincade is incredulous, and tells O’Neal this is the dumbest thing he’s ever said.

“So listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this s*** is flat to me,” O’Neal says. “I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”

