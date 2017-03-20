Pittsfield juvenile accused of firing gun, bringing weapon to school

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Taconic High School student is facing several charges after he was accused of firing a gun and bringing the weapon onto school property.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Pittsfield police were called to Danforth Avenue for a reported disturbance. A subsequent call reported gunfire.

Responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The suspect was identified as a juvenile male, who is a student at Taconic High School. A Pittsfield officer stationed at the school said the suspect left the building without authorization earlier in the day and later returned.

The student was then taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID card Possession of Ammunition without an FID card Discharge of a Firearm within 500 ft. of a Building Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (to wit handgun) Armed Robbery (Firearm) Carrying a Firearm on School Grounds Escape from a Municipal Lockup (Attempt)

He will be arraigned Tuesday morning in Central Berkshire Juvenile Court.