Man killed in Northumberland house fire Sunday night

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Northumberland man died after a fire Sunday night at his home in the Town of Northumberland.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire on Rugg Road in Northumberland around 10:22 p.m. Sunday. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

The Sherriff’s Office says when fire crews entered the house they found 63-year-old Edward Wilusz unresponsive.

Crews removed Wilusz from the house and transported him to Saratoga Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Saratoga County Cause and Origin team and members of the Saratoga Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the cause of the fire.

