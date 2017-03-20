Man killed while charging iPhone in bath

LONDON (WCMH) — An English coroner will warn Apple that iPhone chargers can be potentially deadly after a man was electrocuted while charging his phone in the bath.

The Telegraph reports that 32-year-old Richard Bull died after his phone accidentally fell in the water as he was bathing in December. Bull had used an extension cord to connect the charger to an outlet in the hallway.

Bull’s wife reportedly thought he had been attacked because his burns were so severe.

Coroner Sean Cummings said he intends to write a letter to Apple.

“These seem like innocuous devices, but they can be as dangerous as a hairdryer in a bathroom. They should attach warnings,” he said, according to The Telegraph. “I intend to write a report later to the makers of the phone.”