Local classic car thief sent to jail again

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A notorious classic car thief is sent to jail yet again. This time, it looks like it’s the end of the road for the convicted Schenectady scammer.

She gives us a look at what happened in court on Monday.

After exhausting all his attempts at appeals and seeking pity from a Schenectady County judge, Fred Perillo is now back behind bars.

His case goes back to 2015 when he was convicted of stealing dozens of classic cars which people had paid him to store in his State Street garage.

He is also accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars for parts and repairs he never delivered on.

Not counting the few days he spent in jail, Perillo has remained free while he exhausted two attempts to appeal his case.

Minutes before his sentencing on Monday, Perillo says he is a disabled Vietnam Veteran, who was railroaded by the justice system.

“I’m 100 percent veteran from Vietnam and 100 Percent disabled. No justice at all and I’m innocent of the whole thing.”

Perillo would not comment further.

The judge remanded Perillo to jail without bail while he awaits his restitution hearing.

His victims say he is not the frail man he claims to be and that it’s all an act for the judge.