Legendary boxing trainer paralyzed in crash needs your help

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A legendary boxing trainer from our area who was paralyzed in a car crash needs some help.

The community is now helping in a big way.

The trainer, promoter, and cornerman is the much loved Bob Miller. The family is now trying to raise money to buy him a specialty van and wheelchair.

Bob’s family gathered to announce that this Saturday an amateur boxing fundraiser will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The Canadian Boxing Team will go up against the West Point Boxing Team. All the money raised will go to Bob to help his recovery.

His daughter Melissa Miller says it has been a tough few months but Bob is hanging in there.

“My dad’s a fighter in every sense of the word. He’s a fighter and his attitude through this is so positive and amazing. We are in awe cause you’d think something like this that is life changing that would knock you down but it hasn’t. He’s working hard every day doing therapy and pushing himself and he’s gonna get to a good point.”

For more information on tickets and details contact Dave Wajcicki at (518)-577-6945.