Jewish man accused of spray painting swastikas on his own home

Web staff Published: Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man, who claimed someone spray painted swastikas on his home, has been arrested in the crime.

On February 10, Andrew King told police he found three swastikas spray painted on the front of his home by unknown individuals. However, police determined King spray painted the symbols on his own residence.

The 54-year old was arrested on Monday and charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree.

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the City of Schenectady for Harassment in the Second Degree in regards to an incident that took place on State Street in February. During the incident, King is alleged to have made threats to harm an individual.

King is in Schenectady City lockup awaiting arraignment Tuesday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s