Jewish man accused of spray painting swastikas on his own home

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man, who claimed someone spray painted swastikas on his home, has been arrested in the crime.

On February 10, Andrew King told police he found three swastikas spray painted on the front of his home by unknown individuals. However, police determined King spray painted the symbols on his own residence.

The 54-year old was arrested on Monday and charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree.

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the City of Schenectady for Harassment in the Second Degree in regards to an incident that took place on State Street in February. During the incident, King is alleged to have made threats to harm an individual.

King is in Schenectady City lockup awaiting arraignment Tuesday morning.