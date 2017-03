PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York State Police trooper and 9/11 hero was laid to rest on Monday after losing his battle with cancer.

Services were held in Plattsburgh where Trooper Brian Falb was stationed.

Trooper Falb served the State Police for 18 years before retiring when he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Trooper Falb leaves behind a wife and four children.