Curved Coeymans road causing crashes

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local homeowner reached out to NEWS10 ABC about a problem that she has had for 30 years.

“We’ve had a big problem both with the house and vehicles parked here,” Homeowner Cathe Emory said.

Emory has lived here for 30 years and she worry’s every time the snow falls.

That’s because her home sits on a sharp corner and has been struck numerous times it’s become such a big problem that a guide rail was put in four years ago.

Over the last few weeks, the rail protecting her house has been taken out.

“It got hit twice, it got hit once in February and they loosened it and took it part way down. The second vehicle hit it a couple of weeks later and took it all the way down.”

It’s a sharp hairpin turn at the corner of Route 143 and aqueduct with a warning speed of 20 MPH.

In the short time, NEWS10 ABC was there, several cars went around the corner, going much faster.

Scott Searles, from the highway department, spoke out about Cathe’s problem telling us that a new guild rail is on the way

“Same guide rail, but more reinforcement.”

The plan is to replace the guide rail as soon as the weather breaks but Cathe would like the state to take action on Route 143.

“The ideal solution would be having this section of road straightened out like they have talked about for years,” Emory said.

NY Department of Transportation released this statement:

“Safety is our number one priority. We’ll continue to keep an eye on that location.”

They want to remind people to obey the posted traffic signs and drive with care in all weather conditions.