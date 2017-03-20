Clearing of snow in Cohoes continues

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The snow emergency is official in effect and snow removal is underway in Cohoes.

Crews are out getting the streets cleaned up.

On the first day of Spring, you won’t find the flowers blossoming in the green grass. Instead, you’ll find no parking signs sprouting from the mounds of snow along the streets of Cohoes.

Police were out and about dark and early posting the signs. Officers giving car owners fair warning to be out of the way by 7 a.m.

Patrol cars were also driving along designated streets sounding their whistles and announcing the parking restrictions from their PA system.

“Snow emergency in effect all cars must be moved by 7 a.m. or they will be towed.”

The start time was strictly enforced.

By 7:07 a.m., an officer stuck a ticket in a windshield and within minutes, the Department of Public Work’s snow removal fleet came barreling down Ontario Street.

Over the course of the day, they’ll be focusing on White, Howard, and Amity Streets as well.

DPW workers say this will be an all day project so parking restrictions will be in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.