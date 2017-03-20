Ballston Spa wrestler honored at the Capitol

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ballston Spa wrestler who took home the school’s first state title celebrated his win at the Capitol on Monday.

Tyler Barnes, a junior at Ballston Spa High, took home the win for the 170 pound Division 1 State Wrestling Championship.

He won the title on February 25 at the Times Union Center with a 5-2 win over the number three seeded John Glenn, from Long Island.

Senator Jim Tedisco formally recognized Barnes at the Million Dollar Staircase.

Tyler’s father, Terry Barnes was the runner-up for the Ballston Spa State Finals in 1995.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s