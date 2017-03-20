Arrest made in emaciated dog found in Schenectady apartment

Related Coverage SPCA: Dog found severely ill inside Schenectady apartment

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman was arrested in connection to an emaciated dog surrendered to a rescue group.

Anna Ladd was charged with one count of Animal Neglect.

A 5-year-old husky named Lucky was picked up by Trooper Husky Rescue and the Sanctuary of Oneida County on February 16 because the dog was found to be in need of immediate veterinary care. The rescue group then contacted the Schenectady County SPCA.

The SPCA said an early interview with Lucky’s owner showed that neglect charges were warranted, but the organization lost contact with her.

Ladd was released by the judge and is scheduled to be back in court on April 3.

Dog found neglected in Schenctady View as list View as gallery Open Gallery