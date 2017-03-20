Applications now available for the 2017 Carey Gabay Scholarship Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State University of New York is now accepting applications for the Carey Gabay Scholarship Program.

The governor’s office says the scholarship is in honor of Carey Gabay, an attorney and public servant, who was tragically killed in a shooting incident in 2015.

“Carey was an exemplary young man who could have done anything, but decided to dedicate his life to public service,” Governor Cuomo said. “It is our hope this scholarship program will empower other talented young people to pursue a career in government and in pursuit of improving the lives of their fellow New Yorkers.”

The scholarship will annually award full scholarships to five students to attend four-year SUNY colleges beginning in the 2017-18 school year. The scholarships will cover costs of attendance, including tuition, room and board, college fees, books and supplies, and transportation and personal expenses.

Applications are available here and are due on April 15, 2017.