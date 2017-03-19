What’s next for UAlbany women’s basketball?

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – So while Union is getting prepped for its run, the UAlbany women’s basketball team’s of course ended Saturday.

Not much the Great Danes could have done about it.

There’s a reason UConn’s won 108 games and four national titles in a row.

Going forward, Coach Mac and the Danes head into an offseason featuring a ton of turnover.

Four seniors including Imani Tate and Cassandra Edwards, who won 101 games and four America East championships, will leave.

But the upperclassmen feel the program is in good hands, especially with second-leading scorer Jessica Fequiere coming back.

“Jess has been with me the whole way. She’s been there all four years. So she knows exactly what she has to do. And jess has been doing a good job of getting it through everybody else’s heads. So I just think jess is gonna take over the program and do a great job next year,” said Imani Tate.

“The spirit lives on. A legacy was laid out before them and they’re going to continue on and I believe and have faith in every single one of them,” said Cassandra Edwards.

“Just keep fighting, having heart, play every possession and go get a seventh,” said Bailey Hixson.

“If this game doesn’t drive us to become the best versions of us we can be, I don’t know what does. So we’re going to take this game and the fuel and even the disappointment that we bring out of this game and really put it into our postseason efforts,” said Coach Mac.