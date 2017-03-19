Troy Police officer charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into Colonie police vehicle

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – A Troy Police Officer was arrested and charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into a Colonie Police vehicle on Saturday.

Troy Police Officer Kevin P. McKenna was arrested shortly after midnight.

McKenna was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck and crashed into the back of a Colonie Police transportation vehicle as it was pulled over conducting a traffic stop. Police say their lights were flashing at the time.

Colonie Police say McKenna refused a field breath test as well as a breathalyzer test back at the police station.

McKenna was charged with DWI and is facing other charges for refusing the breath test and for operating a uninspected motor vehicle.

Chief Jim Tedisco says McKenna is on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into the charges.

McKenna is a recent addition to the Troy Police force having been sworn-in in 2015.