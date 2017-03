ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A stretch of Route 7 near Burdeck Street in Rotterdam is currently shut down as police investigate a serious crash.

The crash occurred overnight around midnight and appears to have involved at least four vehicles.

Two cars involved in the crash were towed off the scene Sunday morning

Looks like at least 4 cars involved w this crash. This car is completely wrecked. Snow truck also took a shot, big crack in driver side door pic.twitter.com/cEp2K9S1uf — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) March 19, 2017

Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes to avoid the crash area.

News10 ABC will continue to bring you the latest details on this incident.