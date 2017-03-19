Scientists want you to report your stink bug sightings; Here’s how

(NEWS10) – While it might not feel like it, spring is just around the corner, and with the warmer weather, comes unwanted pests.

Stink bugs come back every year, no matter how hard you might try to keep them away. They are an invasive species from Asia that has long annoyed homeowners and farmers right here in New York.

“We find it mostly as a nuisance pest in houses and other structures,” says Arthur Agnello, a professor at Cornell University, “Everywhere around the state.”

But now there will be a new bug in town. The Samurai Wasp is the stink bugs greatest predator back where both bugs originate from. Scientists want to release it here.

If all goes according to plan, the wasps will be released this summer.

In an effort to locate stink bug problem areas, scientists are asking the public for help.

If you spot any stink bugs head to this website and report your sighting: http://www.eddmaps.org/bmsb/report/