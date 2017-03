SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – The man behind the famous Proctors Theater in Schenectady was honored Sunday.

The theater’s historical society celebrated the landmark’s 90th anniversary along with its founder’s birthday.

Frederick Freeman Proctor was born on St. Patrick’s Day back in 1851.

Visitors Sunday were able to get a glimpse into the past of what inspired the theater, its architecture, and some even got the chance to step on the stage.