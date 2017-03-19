No 6/6 Union men’s hockey to face Penn State in NCAA Midwest Regional

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Union College men’s ice hockey team is heading back NCAA Division I Championship tournament for the fifth time in the last eight seasons. The Dutchmen are the #2 seed in the Midwest Regional, hosted in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The sixth-ranked Dutchmen (25-9-3), who return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013-14, will face Big Ten champion No. 14/15 Penn State (24-11-2) Saturday, March 25 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The Nittany Lions are making their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Midwest Regional games Saturday will be on ESPN3, while Sunday’s Regional Championship game will be on ESPNU (6 p.m.). Kevin Brown will provide the play-by-play and Colby Cohen will be the color analyst.

The other Midwest matchup features the tournament’s #1 overall seed Denver (29-7-4) vs. Michigan Tech (23-14-7) at 1 p.m. The Pioneers advanced to the Frozen Four in 2016.

The Midwest Regional will be hosted by Miami University at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati. This will be the third time, including second in a row, that U.S. Bank Arena will host a regional tournament. The arena, previously known as the Riverfront Coliseum, hosted the 1996 Frozen Four. The state of Ohio has served as host to 18 NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament games at venues in Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo.