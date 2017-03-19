Man facing several charges after leading police on chase from New Lebanon to Schodack

By Published:

(NEWS10) – Police say a man who led officers on a chase through several communities is now facing a long list of charges.

The chase began around 6:00pm Sunday in New Lebanon. Police said 37-year-old Corey Cheney was driving recklessly and refused to stop for officers.

He was chased into the town of Schodack where police layed down spike strips. Cheney hit the strips and then tried to get onto I-90 going the wrong way but was boxed in.

When he got out, officers say they noticed Cheney had severely cut his forearms.

One officer suffered minor injuries while removing Cheney from his vehicle.

Cheney was charged with Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, fail to keep right, passing a red light, moving from lane unsafely, driving over center lane, wrong way on one way road, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer, DWAI drugs in combination with alcohol, and DWI.

Cheney was taken to the hospital and police say they expect to file more charges.

