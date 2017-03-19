Driver claiming to have bomb in car detained outside White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service detained a man who drove up to a White House checkpoint late Saturday night and claimed to have a bomb in his vehicle, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

The car was stopped Saturday around 11:00 p.m. about a quarter-mile from the White House.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether there was, in fact, a device in the car, but security at the White House was immediately escalated. The Secret Service says it’s investigating.

President Donald Trump wasn’t at the White House because he and his family are spending the weekend at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier Saturday someone jumped a low metal barrier just outside a White House fence. About a week earlier a man breached an outer perimeter fence and scaled a vehicle gate to gain entry to the White House grounds, raising questions about lapses in security under the Secret Service’s watch.