Bethlehem police searching for suspect in knife-point Stewart’s robbery

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a knife-point robbery at the Selkirk Stewart’s at 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a white male, approximately 5’8″-6 feet tall, with a thin build, and wearing a black mask, a black jacket and black pants entered the store and showed the clerk a knife.

The suspect made away with an undetermined amount of money on foot, headed south on Route 9W.

Members of the Bethlehem Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and Coeyman’s Police Department searched the area around the Stewart’s extensively.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery, including anyone driving by on Route 9W, to contact Bethlehem police detectives at 518-439-9973.