Albany High hires new football coach

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – While we still have six more months until the high school football season starts, one school made headlines earlier this week with a new hire.

Albany High hired Mike Ware on Thursday who was the Falcons Defensive Backs coach in 2016.

Ware takes over for Joey DiPiazza after he stepped down in November to spend more time with his family.

This is the first head coaching job Ware has had. Besides last season, he spent five years on the sidelines at Hudson Valley Community College.

“It’s a dream come true. Like ever since I was young, I wanted to coach high school in the inner city. And it was almost unreal. The circumstances that led up to it between Joey stepping down and the process of getting hired. It was all kind of nail-biting. But at the last minute, to hear that I’m the guy that she chose, I was ecstatic,” said Ware.

Ware says most of last year’s coaching staff will return including Defensive Coordinator Mike Simpson. Albany is coming off its first winning season since 2005.