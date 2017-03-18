UAlbany fans support team despite loss to UConn

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A bunch of fans packed a bus at UAlbany as they went to face Connecticut.

Bright and early, fans from all over our region lined up and filed in to go cheer on the Great Danes.

“Followed UAlbany our whole lives and we are hoping for the big victory. Last year we beat Florida. So this year we are ready for it. Anything is possible,” said UAlbany fan Josh Gonzalez.

“Hopefully they can show the country what they can do,” said UAlbany fan Megan Gonzalez.

16th seeded Albany took on #1 UConn. Maybe you’ve heard of them, the team that hasn’t lost since November of 2014 that is.

But these fans said hey, the Huskies gotta lose some time, right?

“You know, anything can happen,” said UAlbany fan Valencia Fontenelle.

“It’s March Madness. There’s upsets happening that people aren’t predicting so let’s see if the Danes can get one today,” said Megan Gonzalez.

In the end, it wasn’t meant to be today. But fans are not letting that bother them.

Sure, the odds might have been stacked against them, but c’mon isn’t it more fun to be an underdog anyways?

“We reached the NCAA and it’s not embarrassing to lose to the best team of all time.”

No matter what happens, the team and these fans are walking away winners.

“This is nationwide. So many people are going to know UAlbany that didn’t before,” said Megan Gonzalez.

“Go Great Danes. We did have a great year this year. We won games we thought we were going to lose and our new coach did a fabulous job.”