TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police have confirmed one person was taken the hospital after a stabbing incident at 77 Congress Street in Troy early Saturday morning.

Troy Police are still investigating the incident, but say one person was stabbed around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with what police say appeared to be non-life threatening wounds.

Police say they have a suspect in the incident, but so far have not taken anyone into custody.