Northway Toyota staying open despite Friday night’s fire

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – A fire Friday night isn’t stopping a local car dealership from selling vehicles Saturday.

The fire happened around 11pm at Northway Toyota.

And while you can see its effects on the outside of the building, it’s much worse in the showroom.

Pieces of the ceiling are on the ground, desks and cars are covered with debris.

This is the aftermath after Friday night’s fire at Northway Toyota, a showroom in disarray.

“They’re struggling. I mean it’s tough like the uncertainty of what are we going to do? How are we going to move forward?”, said Sales Manager Steve Myers.

They are moving forward, staying open and selling cars. General Sales Manager Steve Myers says Audi next door is letting them use their space for the time being.

In the next day or two, they’ll start working out of trailers.

“With our team, everybody just said challenge accepted and we’ve already sold 12 cars today,” said Myers.

The fire, bringing the staff closer together.

“They’re phenomenal. We’ve shown up and they’ve lost everything that was in their desks and they’re just knocking it out of the park, “said Myers.

Customers who can’t wait for services have been sent to other businesses.

They expect to get back up and running by Wednesday, Friday at the latest.

Nobody was hurt in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.