Northway Toyota responds to overnight fire at dealership, says deals “too hot to handle”

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Northway Toyota car dealership on Route 9 in Latham early Saturday morning.

Northway Toyota confirmed the fire in a post on its Facebook page Saturday morning, saying its deals were “TOO HOT TO HANDLE.”

Despite the fire, Northway Toyota says its sales team will be at work after 10 a.m. Saturday.

“Nothing stops the best sales team in upstate New York!” said the Facebook post.

The service department will be closed till Friday.

News10 has reached out to the Latham Fire Department for further information on the fire and will keep you up to date on the latest developments.