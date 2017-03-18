Crews battle house fire on Arnold Avenue in Amsterdam

By Published:

AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) – Crews were called to a fire in Amsterdam around 4am Saturday morning.

The fire occurred on Arnold Avenue. When crews arrived, fire could be seen coming out of the back of the house.

While fighting the blaze, some firefighters ran out of air. While they were changing out air tanks, they said flames spread to the second floor.

“They came back around to the front to make an interior attack but then they ran out of air and had to change bottles and by then the fire was already to the second floor and it just went defensive at that point,” said Amsterdam Fire Chief Michael Witty.

Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out before the roof collapsed.

One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

