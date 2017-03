TROY, NY (NEWS10) – There was a victory for a local team of high schoolers who were battling in a robotics competition at RPI.

A picture was shared Saturday by the Superintendent of the Ballston Spa School District. The team won the Chairman’s Award and a trip back to the world finals.

36 teams of high schoolers, some of them from as far away as India and Turkey, worked on their robots for six weeks.

They designed them,built them, and tested them to overcome this year’s challenge.