Albany Police play basketball with local teens to strengthen ties with community

By Published:

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Members of the Albany Police Department were on the basketball court with kids in the community hoping to make a lasting connection.

Local law enforcement partnered with the Boys and Girls Club for a basketball event, hoping to strengthen ties with teens and families.

By shooting hoops, police also hope to support young people to reach their full potential.

It’s something the teens say they really appreciate, especially in times of tension.

“It gives another outlook and another take on police. They’re not what everybody says they are. It’s good to reach out and come play with us,” said student Diante Thomas.

In addition to basketball, there were also raffles and prizes for everyone involved.

 

 

